Fire destroys warehouses in Dubai
Dubai: A huge fire destroyed a number of warehouses morning in Ras Al Khor Area early on Thursday, Dubai Civil Defence said.
No injuries were reported.
The Civil Defence said the fire was reported at 5am on Thursday and teams from different stations battled the blaze, which was spreading to adjacent warehouses.
Preliminary investigation showed the fire first broke out in a warehouse that contained flammable materials and then spread to the other warehouses.
The fire was brought under control with the help of both the Civil Defence and Dubai Police Transport and Rescue teams.