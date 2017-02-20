Fake FB account of Shaikh Mohammad disabled

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fake FB account of Shaikh Mohammad disabled

Gulf News reader reports incident, while Facebook take immediate steps to investigate fake account

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Facebook on Monday disabled the account of a Facebook user impersonating His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The case was reported by Gulf News reader, Zeny Suyu, from the Philippines.

The Dubai resident of 10 years, said she was first contacted by the account’s user, carrying Shaikh Mohamad’s name and pictures, on Saturday morning.

“The person started chatting with me and asking for money, and promising to hire me to join his charity to help the needy. I reported it so that this person is stopped and cannot scam anyone else. It’s not a nice for anyone to use Shaikh Mohamad’s pictures and name for this purpose,” said Suyu.

The account was reported and disabled by Facebook instantly.

“We take misinformation seriously. One of our News Feed values is authentic communication. When something is reported to us as false, we take immediate steps to investigate and eliminate fake accounts. In this case, we immediately disabled the imposter account for violating our polices,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to Gulf News.

How to report fake accounts

If you have a Facebook account and want to report someone that is pretending to be you or someone you know:

Go to the profile of the impersonating account

If you can’t find it, try searching for the name used on the profile or asking your friends if they can send you a link to it

Click on the cover photo and select Report

Follow the on-screen instructions for impersonation to file a report

If you don’t have a Facebook account and want to report someone that’s pretending to be you or someone you know, please fill out a form (on the website) under hacked and fake accounts

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Mobile and digital media use to grow in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors