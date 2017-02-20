Fake FB account of Shaikh Mohammad disabled

Dubai: Facebook on Monday disabled the account of a Facebook user impersonating His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The case was reported by Gulf News reader, Zeny Suyu, from the Philippines.

The Dubai resident of 10 years, said she was first contacted by the account’s user, carrying Shaikh Mohamad’s name and pictures, on Saturday morning.

“The person started chatting with me and asking for money, and promising to hire me to join his charity to help the needy. I reported it so that this person is stopped and cannot scam anyone else. It’s not a nice for anyone to use Shaikh Mohamad’s pictures and name for this purpose,” said Suyu.

The account was reported and disabled by Facebook instantly.

“We take misinformation seriously. One of our News Feed values is authentic communication. When something is reported to us as false, we take immediate steps to investigate and eliminate fake accounts. In this case, we immediately disabled the imposter account for violating our polices,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to Gulf News.

How to report fake accounts

If you have a Facebook account and want to report someone that is pretending to be you or someone you know:

Go to the profile of the impersonating account

If you can’t find it, try searching for the name used on the profile or asking your friends if they can send you a link to it

Click on the cover photo and select Report

Follow the on-screen instructions for impersonation to file a report

If you don’t have a Facebook account and want to report someone that’s pretending to be you or someone you know, please fill out a form (on the website) under hacked and fake accounts