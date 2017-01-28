Etisalat apologises for Friday outages

The etisalat headquarters.

Dubai: Etisalat has apologised to mobile phone users who had connectivity issues over Friday, and said it would “provide suitable benefits” to “impacted customers.”

“Etisalat apologises to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to the unfortunate service disruption which has been completely restored,” the UAE’s largest telecoms provider.

“Etisalat values its customers as one of the most important pillars of its continued growth and is constantly aiming to provide the highest quality of services. Etisalat will provide suitable benefits to the impacted customers.

On Friday afternoon, some mobile phone users subscribed to Etisalat could not make calls for about 90 minutes.

The issue appeared to come up again in the evening for other users. Some could not use their phone data until about 10pm.

Social media users had taken to Twitter and Instagram to report the connectivity issues.

In a Friday statement, Etisalat said that “technical difficulty impacted the flow of some telecommunications services, including mobile services in some parts of the country.

In another statement posted on Twitter, the telecom giant said that its engineers repaired a technical defect in “record time.”

Over the same time, users of Du, the UAE’s other telecom provider, did not report any disruption in services.