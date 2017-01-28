Etisalat apologises for Friday outages

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Etisalat apologises for Friday outages

‘Impacted customers’ would be given ‘suitable benefits’ after weekend service disruption

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
The etisalat headquarters.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Etisalat has apologised to mobile phone users who had connectivity issues over Friday, and said it would “provide suitable benefits” to “impacted customers.”

“Etisalat apologises to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to the unfortunate service disruption which has been completely restored,” the UAE’s largest telecoms provider.

“Etisalat values its customers as one of the most important pillars of its continued growth and is constantly aiming to provide the highest quality of services. Etisalat will provide suitable benefits to the impacted customers.

On Friday afternoon, some mobile phone users subscribed to Etisalat could not make calls for about 90 minutes.

The issue appeared to come up again in the evening for other users. Some could not use their phone data until about 10pm.

Social media users had taken to Twitter and Instagram to report the connectivity issues.

In a Friday statement, Etisalat said that “technical difficulty impacted the flow of some telecommunications services, including mobile services in some parts of the country.

In another statement posted on Twitter, the telecom giant said that its engineers repaired a technical defect in “record time.”

Over the same time, users of Du, the UAE’s other telecom provider, did not report any disruption in services.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
emirates integrated telecommunications company

Also In Society

Heart safety app to be launched soon in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk