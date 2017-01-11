Emirati martyrs are heroes of humanity, says Afghan envoy

Abdul Farid Zikria

Abu Dhabi: Emiratis martyred in a terrorist attack in Kandahar in Afghanistan are not just heroes of the UAE but also heroes of humanity, a top Afghan diplomat told Gulf News on Wednesday.

“They are heroes of the entire humanity because they went to Kandahar for a noble cause of an orphanage for children who have lost their parents … where they could get education for a better future,” said Abdul Farid Zikria, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the UAE.

According to the information he received from Afghanistan, the UAE delegation was not the original target of the terrorists. The bombing had been planned a long time ago and the perpetrators could not change their plan even when they came to know that the UAE delegation had arrived at the venue, the envoy revealed.

Asked who was behind the attack since Taliban had refused responsibility, Zikria said it was very difficult to identify them at this stage. “This incident once again proves that terrorism and terrorists do not have any other vision but to destroy and kill,” he said.

He said injured Emirati diplomats, including the ambassador, were recuperating at a Kandahar hospital and their condition was stable. “The ambassador underwent a surgery on his leg and he is improving,” the envoy said.

He said 11 people, including five Emiratis, were martyred and 16 others were injured in the incident. Some among the injured Afghan nationals were in a critical condition.

He wished them all speedy recovery.

“I am sad and overwhelmed on what happened. We are indeed in shock. We understand the pain of martyrs’ families,” the ambassador said.