Early screening saves life and saves in rehabilitation cost

Studies show that for every $1 spent in early intervention, $7 is saved in the long run for rehabilitation

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Maha Lootah, along with her son Nasser Rashid Lootah, who has down syndrome, but is studying in a mainstream school, AL Nokhbah Boys Model School for Basic Education, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

 

Dubai: Allowing your children to be screened early for any developmental delays is as important as getting their vaccinations on time to help them grow and help your family’s budget in the long run.

Parents have a huge role in ensuring the health of their children. But their responsibility does not end there. They should also ensure that their children’s developmental milestones are met, and if not, it is crucial that parents give their children access to early intervention.

The Dubai Early Childhood Development Centre under Community Development Authority (CDA) has an early screening programme for children from birth to six years with disabilities or those prone to congenital abnormalities to assess the kind of intervention they need as they grow.

“Early screening is equally important to taking the vaccinations. It’s equally important, if not more important, because it has a long-term impact,” Dr Shaikha Alia Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Persons with Disability Department at CDA, told Gulf News.

“As the baby is being vaccinated, accordingly, there is a developmental screening that the nurse or the health-care professional does to ensure that the child at these many days of life, at these many years of life, is growing up to the standard that at this age this child should be.”

The centre uses the Ages and Stages Questionnaires 3 to ensure the most accurate and family-friendly way to screen children.

“Studies have shown and have proven that $1 (Dh3.67) spent in early intervention saves you $7 in rehabilitation later on. This means, if I can pick any developmental delay early on, then I have an impact on this child for early intervention to empower the family of the child to identify and help overcome the barriers that this child may come across and beyond,” Dr Al Qasimi said.

Based on their research, a child with autism, for example, needs Dh160,000 to Dh400,000 per year for behavioural therapists, psychological support, speech therapists and others, if his condition was not picked up earlier, she said. This could be slashed considerably if early screening and intervention was done right away.

The centre recently held its second developmental screening campaign in three nurseries and one kindergarten in government offices in Dubai for the UAE Innovation Week. The centre plans to hold its second phase of screening which is open to the public in 2017.

The centre screened 310 children, whose results will be analysed and intervention customised according to the child’s need. Development screening roughly costs an average of Dh500. For the Dh155,000 the government had spent on this screening, it would eventually save Dh3.98 million in rehabilitation and other expenses in the long term on the part of the parents and government.

Early screening will also help develop the children’s capabilities to their maximum potential to be productive individuals when they grow up.

This is why parents are the advocates and the voice of their children, Dr Al Qasimi said.

“Disability is in the mind. The biggest challenge we have is the perception towards disability. By not giving your child early screening, early intervention, you are depriving your child of his/her right.”

