Dubai to join Kuwait in celebrating National Day

Dubai: Dubai will join the State of Kuwait in celebrating its National Day on Saturday by displaying the state’s national flag and offering various tourism options to those visiting the emirate.

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building and one of the most popular tourist attractions, will display the colours of the Kuwaiti national flag, according to a statement from Dubai Tourism.

The Dubai Mall will also display the colours of the country’s national flag on its digital screens over the course of three days from Thursday to Saturday. The mall will also host a concert by an Emirati artist, Balqis.

Shopping centres and tourist destinations across Dubai will be hosting a series of events in celebration of the occasion. The events reflect the strong, long-standing relations between the UAE and Kuwait and the people of both countries.

Dubai International Airport will mark the occasion by offering flowers, Arabic sweets and coffee to Kuwaiti visitors arriving in Dubai, reflecting the spirit of Arabian hospitality and culture.

Tourist destinations

Global Village will also host select activities that will see artists from the GCC present evening shows expressing joy, jubilation and love for Kuwait. UAE artist Adel Ebrahim and Kuwaiti artist Badr Al Shoaib will sing in a concert on the night of Saturday at 8.30pm, followed by fireworks at 9pm, while the gates of Global Village will display the colours of the Kuwaiti national flag.

IMG Worlds of Adventure is offering its guests deals and discounts on entry throughout the weekend.

Dubai Food Festival (DFF), organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), which started on Thursday and will run until March 11, will also join the Kuwait National Day celebrations. DFF’s main platform, Beach Canteen, will feature a line-up of unique attractions, including a large mural representing some of the most important landmarks in Kuwait. The mural, which will be painted by the public under the supervision of prominent artists, will be dedicated to the Consulate General of Kuwait. Beach Canteen will also feature art performances inspired by Kuwaiti heritage.