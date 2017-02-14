Dubai resident wins $1m prize on Valentine’s Day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai resident wins $1m prize on Valentine’s Day

Dubai Duty Free announces Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise winners

Gulf News
 

Dubai: An Iranian woman was announced the winner of a $1-million dollar draw by Dubai Duty Free on Valentine’s Day.

The winner of $1 million dollar (Dh3.6 million) was Delband Rastgouy Mashhoor, an Iranian expat who purchased her second-ever Millennium Millionaire ticket on her way to Tehran for vacation.

The winning ticket No. 2535 in Series 236 was drawn on Tuesday by Dubai Duty Free in Concourse D at Dubai International Airport.

Mashhoor, who’s been living in Dubai for nine years and works as a country adviser for a business development company, couldn’t contain her excitement upon hearing the news that she was the winner.

“While my plan for celebrating Valentine’s Day doesn’t change, this win makes it extra special! I’ll never be able to top this year’s Valentine’s Day! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!”

In addition to the Millennium Millionaire winner, Dubai Duty Free also announced two Dubai-based winners in the Finest Surprise promotion.

Ion Dorin Isalla, a 37-year-old Romanian national, won after regularly buying Finest Surprise tickets for the past two to three years. “It’s my first win and it’s my dream car! I couldn’t be happier, you’re amazing Dubai Duty Free!”

Kader Patel, an Indian national working in Dubai Airport Engineering Services for the past 12 years, has become the winner of a Ducati Moster 1200R.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Sharjah Book Authority to hire 30 Emiratis
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her