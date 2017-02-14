Dubai resident wins $1m prize on Valentine’s Day

Dubai: An Iranian woman was announced the winner of a $1-million dollar draw by Dubai Duty Free on Valentine’s Day.

The winner of $1 million dollar (Dh3.6 million) was Delband Rastgouy Mashhoor, an Iranian expat who purchased her second-ever Millennium Millionaire ticket on her way to Tehran for vacation.

The winning ticket No. 2535 in Series 236 was drawn on Tuesday by Dubai Duty Free in Concourse D at Dubai International Airport.

Mashhoor, who’s been living in Dubai for nine years and works as a country adviser for a business development company, couldn’t contain her excitement upon hearing the news that she was the winner.

“While my plan for celebrating Valentine’s Day doesn’t change, this win makes it extra special! I’ll never be able to top this year’s Valentine’s Day! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!”

In addition to the Millennium Millionaire winner, Dubai Duty Free also announced two Dubai-based winners in the Finest Surprise promotion.

Ion Dorin Isalla, a 37-year-old Romanian national, won after regularly buying Finest Surprise tickets for the past two to three years. “It’s my first win and it’s my dream car! I couldn’t be happier, you’re amazing Dubai Duty Free!”

Kader Patel, an Indian national working in Dubai Airport Engineering Services for the past 12 years, has become the winner of a Ducati Moster 1200R.