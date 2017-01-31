Dubai Healthcare City Authority institutes Excellence Awards

Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), on Tuesday announced the launch of its first Excellence Awards within the free zone to recognise and reward innovative initiatives and top safety standards that make a positive difference to the lives of patients.

Launched on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, the objective of the awards is to honour clinical facilities in DHCC whose work demonstrates a combination of exceptional quality standards, talent and vision.

Khalid Ahmad Al Sheikh Al Shamsi, CEO, DHCA, said, “The Excellence Awards is an initiative that reinforces our quest for excellence through unique offerings that distinguish the quality of health-care services provided within the free zone. The Excellence Awards is an opportunity to bring the remarkable work being done by our partners to the forefront of the health sector. It will also help us set the bar for quality care within the UAE health sector even higher by continuously working towards excellence.”

The awards are given in two categories ‘Health-care Innovation Award’, which aims to showcase innovative practices and projects in patient care, and the ‘Outpatient Clinics Quality Award’ which aims to recognise outpatient clinics that have achieved continuous high compliance with the outpatient quality standards of Dubai Healthcare City Authority-Regulatory (DHCR). Each award category has a winner and two runners-up.

Dr Ramadan Al Beloushi, CEO, DHCR, said, “Our aim is to recognise and reward clinical facilities that lead innovative health-care practice and make a real difference in the lives of patients treated in the free zone. Through these awards, we are strengthening innovation, knowledge and development in the health sector.”

Facilities can apply for the Excellence Awards through the DHCR website (www.dhcr.gov.ae).

The deadline for submitting entries is April 1, 2017, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in May 2017.