Du to volunteer 10,000 hours of community service

Programme supports UAE’s Year of Giving initiative

Image Credit: Courtesy Du
du will celebrate 10 years of giving by volunteering for 10,000 hours of community service
Gulf News
 

Dubai

UAE telecom firm du will celebrate 10 years of giving by volunteering for 10,000 hours of community service through its staff and people across the UAE.

The commitment is in line with the UAE’s Year of Giving (2017) initiative and follows last year’s 6,500 hours of volunteering.

Hala Badri, executive vice-president of brand and communications at du, said: “At du, volunteering is an integral component of our corporate culture and as part of our commitment to the 2017 ‘Year of Giving’. We are dedicated to bring more awareness to the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community… Last year over 300 of our staff members actively volunteered and with the public’s support…”

She added: “It is a pleasure to have such committed individuals in our company who are our ambassadors for volunteering and true role models for our community to follow. This year we want to exceed last year’s numbers and give more to the community with over 10,000 hours of volunteering.”

Furthermore, du will partner with organisations across the UAE to create other volunteering opportunities. Recent results from a survey conducted internally showed that the effect of volunteering positively impacting employees engagement scored a very high 4.5 out of 5.

du’s corporate volunteering programme has contributed to the local community and boosted interaction between du employees and du as an employer, the company said. Its 2017 Volunteering Plan aims to engage the maximum number of volunteers to take part in du’s volunteering calendar. The spirit of Ramadan will see du’s Mawaed Al Rahman activity take place to bring the community together to volunteer packing boxes for the less fortunate.

Furthermore, du will partner with organisations across the UAE to create other volunteering opportunities, including entertainment and educational activities for children, capacity building for community organisations, arranging food supplies for underprivileged families during Ramadan, preserving UAE’s national tree cover, reading to children at under-resourced schools, engaging with senior citizens and a number of other community based activities.

du serves over 8 million individual customers with its mobile, fixed line, broadband internet, and home services over its 4G LTE network.

