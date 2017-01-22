Mobile
Corporate social responsibility body launches next award cycle

Award winners last year include Dewa, Enoc

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Companies with corporate social responsibility and sustainability programmes can now apply to get recognition from a UAE-based, pan-Arab awards body.

On Sunday, the Arabia CSR Network, which enjoys the support of the Arab League and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), announced the tenth award cycle.

The awards aim to honour public and private sector firms across the Arab region.

“Studies have shown that investing the right way in CSR and sustainability is not just good for people and planet, but also for profit,” said Habiba Al Marashi, the network’s president and chief executive.

“Every organisation which invests their energy, time and money for CSR and sustainability is a sure winner,” she added.

The awards have a total of 11 categories. These include trophies for the public sector, large business, medium business, small business, financial services sector, energy sector, social enterprise sector, hospitality sector, construction sector, best new business, and partnerships.

A total of 31 companies that can be shortlisted as CSR champions for 2017.

Last year’s winners include the government-owned Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), and the Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc).

Private sector winners include the Dubai branch of the Holiday Inn in the city’s Al Barsha district, and Tunisian telecoms firm Orange Tunisie.

Firms have until the May 31 to apply. The awards will be given out at a ceremony held on September 25.

To take part in the awards, register online at http://awards.arabiacsrnetwork.com/register/

