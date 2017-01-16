Mobile
Campaign to control strays in Abu Dhabi

Municipality conducting programme in collaboration with Tadweer

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a campaign to control stray dogs and cats in Al Mafraq Industrial and Bani Yas West areas.

The campaign being conducted in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Waste Management (Tadweer), aims to neuter strays, provide veterinary treatment in specialised clinics and also put up the animals for adoption, the civic body said.

Tadweer has collaborated with the World Society for the Protection of Animals (WSPA) to carry out the initiative. “The campaign mainly targets stray and sick dogs, especially those roaming streets and neighbourhoods in Al Mafraq Industrial where 83 stray dogs were spotted,” a statement said. “It is intended to protect the community and the environment from any potential risks, as such strays are a key source of animal-transmitted diseases, given their proliferation and their direct interaction in our living quarters and workplaces,” Tadweer said.

Tadweer has delivered those stray dogs to the Abu Dhabi Falcon and Greyhounds Hospital.

“Fighting sick strays is not only an environmental and health programme, but also a civilised initiative to eradicate all types of distorting elements and transmitters of infectious diseases. It also observes the principles of animal welfare when catching and sterilising stray dogs in coordination with the WSPA.”

“The programme reflects the keenness of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport at Abu Dhabi City Municipality to provide the highest health standards, control pests, and prevent hazards caused by strays. These initiatives are undertaken pursuant to the Federal Law No 8/2013 for the prevention of infectious animal diseases,” the municipality said.

Abu Dhabi
