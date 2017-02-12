Mobile
Braille book on first aid published in UAE

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services published the book for the visually impaired

  • Majid Al Janahi, a visually impaired Emirati, was among the first people to read the entire book in BrailleImage Credit: Courtesy: DCAS
  • Image Credit: Courtesy: DCAS
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A book on first aid in Braille language has been published by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), it was announced on Sunday.

The book explains first aid in a simple manner, and was issued to increase awareness on first aid practices among the visually impaired, an official from DCAS said.

Khalifa Bin Darri, Executive Director of the DCAS, said that the move was part of their contribution in eliminating obstacles facing people with disabilities and also protecting their rights.

He also noted that it comes in line with the government’s vision in transforming the city into a disabled-friendly city by 2020.

Among the first people to read the entire book in Braille was Majid Al Janahi, a visually impaired Emirati. He said the book had valuable information on first-aid which was delivered in a clear manner.

“The information was smooth and easy to understand,” he said. It explained what needs to be done with a patient in case of an emergency until paramedics attend to the case and transfer the patient to the hospital,” he said.

Al Janahi called on people with visual impairment to have a look at the content of the book. “I thank all those involved in putting a book in Braille language with such beneficial content.”

Bin Darri said that to establish the city as a fully inclusive, disability-friendly city by 2020 requires combined efforts and awareness that could serve in the integration of people with disabilities. He pointed out that to reach this inclusion requires a friendly society that is well prepared to protect the rights of this segment and offer them an equal opportunity in working, learning and in health.

Dubai
