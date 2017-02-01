‘Ahamed’s death a big loss to Indian expats in Gulf countries’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Ahamed’s death a big loss to Indian expats in Gulf countries’

Community members in UAE remember his support and strong ties

  • E. Ahmed unveiling a peace poster during a visitto Dubai in 2007. Venu Rajamony, then Indianconsul generalImage Credit: Gulf News Archives
  • Indian Ambassador K.C.Singh (2nd left) along with the Indian delegation Sikandar Bakth, Memeber of Parliment Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News archives
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Former Indian Minister of State for External Affairs E. Ahamed, who passed away early on Wednesday in New Delhi, shared strong relations with Arab leaders and the Indian expat community in the UAE and other Gulf countries.

Many members of the Indian community, especially those hailing from his state Kerala, said Ahmed’s death is a big loss to the Indians living in the Gulf countries.

Condolence messages poured in on social media after the news about his death spread.

“It is a big loss to the expatriate community, especially in the Gulf countries,” said Punnakkan Mohammad Ali, social worker and Incas UAE committee general secretary.

“He was a good friend of Arab countries and leaders and a guiding light to the expatriates. He made great contributions as the minister and otherwise as well in supporting the expat community and boosting the bilateral relationships with Gulf countries. For the same reason, he was always invited for events hosted by Arab leaders irrespective of his profile,” said Ali.

Ahamed used to frequent Dubai for personal visits as well. His daughter Dr Fauzia Shersada is the institutional effectiveness director at Dubai Medical College and son-in-law Dr Babu Shersada is the medical director of Amsa Renal Care in Dubai Healthcare City.

“He was a wonderful human being who used to help a lot of people cutting across barriers of class and religion,” Dr Shersada, a nephrologist, told Gulf News while on his way to Kerala for the funeral of Ahamed.

“Dubai was a place that he really loved. He had a big friend circle in Dubai. In fact, he was here just a few days back and gave a rousing speech at his last public event here. As far as we are concerned, he was our loving father who was a guiding light for us. We will miss him dearly.”

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said it was with deep regret that he heard about the sad demise of Ahamed who was a family friend to him.

“He was a politician par excellence who served his party, community and country exceptionally well in his five decades of public life. His death is a great loss to the NRIs, especially in the Gulf, as Ahamed Sahib had his heart and ears for [addressing] their problems.”

Indian social worker Ashraf Thamarassery remembered Ahamed as “the minister who took the initiative to revamp the Indian missions and appoint efficient officers in the UAE”.

“He would personally oversee matters and make direct calls to solve the issues of Indian expats here. I had personally experienced this when I sought his help to rescue 15 sailors stranded on a ship in Ajman,” said Thamarassery.

Esmail Meladi, Dubai Municipality’s senior media officer, said he had known Ahamed ever since his early years in journalism career in New Delhi three decades ago. “He was one of the most media-friendly leaders. He used to have an office in the parliament and used to be the head of some important committees. As a columnist, I had got a lot of good information from him. Though he was associated with his party’s newspaper from Kerala, he used to be surrounded by reporters from all national media houses. He nurtured his friendships beyond politics,” said Meladi.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

British Council opens new premises in Abu Dhabi
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa