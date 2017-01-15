Mobile
4,000 meals distributed to needy students

Manar Al Eman Charity School implements UAE Food Bank initiative in Ajman

  • Ajman-based charity school Manar Al Eman today distributed 4,000 meals to underprivileged students and orphansImage Credit: Manar Al Eman School
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Ajman: Ajman-based charity school Manar Al Eman on Sunday distributed 4,000 meals to underprivileged students and orphans through the UAE Food Bank’s first initiative in the emirate.

Around 200 volunteers from schools and universities in Ajman and Dubai, as well as Ajman government employees, contributed to the implementation of the initiative, including Shaikha Mahra Bint Ammar Al Nuaimi, daughter of Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the team volunteering with the UAE Food Bank. The smiles that we planted on the faces of students and volunteers are heart-warming, and were beautiful to see,” Shaikha Mahra said.

The Manar Al Eman charity school is the first of its kind in Ajman, and was established under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman. It provides free access to education for all its students, who number around 3,500 pupils.

“The school is honoured to be part of this initiative, which is completely in line with our mission to provide a decent standard of living for our students and their families,” said Saeed Al Baloushi, the school’s general manager.

The UAE Food Bank’s initiative delivered 3500 meals to underprivileged students and 500 meals to orphans and their families through the school.

Shaikh Rashid Bin Mohammad Bin Ali Al Nuaimi, the school’s charity projects vice-chairman, said: “It is no surprise that His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai], who is philanthropic in all his actions, would launch such a humanitarian initiative. The integrated system for food distribution is a symbol of the generosity and compassion of His Highness and the Emirati culture itself, and is an enlightened way to enhance togetherness and a strong support network within communities.”

The UAE Food Bank was launched by Shaikh Mohammad under the umbrella of the Year of Giving 2017.

