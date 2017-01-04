Mobile
3-year-old Emirati wins car, cash after long battle with kidney

Father uses son's name in raffle ticket for first time

Image Credit: COURTESY DSF
UAE national Abdul Rahman Al Hammar now sports a huge smile, thanks to the life-changing mega raffles of Dubai Shopping Festival.
 

Dubai: After many months of seeing his three-year-old son suffering from a kidney illness, UAE national Abdul Rahman Al Hammar now sports a huge smile, thanks to the life-changing mega raffles of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

His son Talal has just recovered after a long and tough battle to overcome a medical condition that caused the child to undergo treatment in hospitals in the UAE and India but with the start of the 22nd edition of DSF, it was the breaking of a new dawn for Abdul Rahman and his family.

He used to buy raffle tickets for many years during DSF and filled them all in his name but without any luck. This year, he changed tack by filling in the raffle tickets in his son’s name, and it brought quick results. On the second day of DSF on 28 December, Talal’s raffle ticket was the luckiest to be picked at the daily Infiniti Mega Raffle draw.

“It was an incredible feeling when I got to know that my son had won the DSF mega raffle. Thanks to God my son has recovered from his illness and now I consider this prize also as a gift from God for Talal, my wife and our two daughters. After all these difficult times, DSF has helped bring great joy into our lives. I will save the prize money for Talal’s future,” said Abdul Rahman.

It is truly a case of agony and ecstasy as not only has little Talal recovered from his illness but is also the winner of an Infiniti QX70 and a cash prize of Dh150,000, the amazing daily prize package that awaits customers who buy a ticket for just Dh200 in the Infiniti Mega raffle this DSF.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from Eppco and Enoc petrol stations; Al Ghurair Centre; Global Village; Al Fahidi Street; Al Rigga Street; Al Seef Street; Baniyas Road; and the Gold Souk. The daily raffle draw takes place every night at 10pm and is broadcast live on SAMA Dubai TV.

