Shaikha Fatima pays tributes to five Emirati martyrs

Abu Dhabi: Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, has mourned the five Emirati martyrs who were killed in a terrorist act in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while on a humanitarian mission to assist the Afghan people.

"Our martyrs were tasked with the implementation of humanitarian, educational and developmental projects in Afghanistan, but their lives were claimed by the hand of treachery while they were carrying out the humanitarian work. The world is a witness to the martyrs, the aid messengers, who were destined to help those in need," she said in a statement.

She underlined that the UAE, led by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the people of the country would continue their humanitarian obligations and sacrifices to conquer the forces of darkness and root out the sources of evil.

Shaikha Fatima expressed her pride Emirati constellation of Emirati martyrs who were killed while carrying out their humanitarian duty to support the Afghan people. She offered her sincere condolences and sympathy to the mothers, wives and families of the martyrs.