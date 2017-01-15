Shaikh Hamdan offers condolences to families of martyrs

Al Ain: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, yesterday offered condolences to the families of the nation’s martyrs who fell while performing their humanitarian duty and offering help to orphaned children in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Shaikh Hamdan visited the mourning majlis of the martyr Abdullah Mohammad Eisa Al Kaabi in Al Foah district of Al Ain and expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the martyr, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

He also visited the mourning majlis of the martyr Mohammad Ali Zainal Al Bastaki in Madinat Khalifa, Abu Dhabi, where he offered his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the martyr and prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy on the martyrs.

The Crown Prince of Dubai paid a visit to the mourning majlis of the martyr Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Al Hammadi in Shakbout city, Abu Dhabi, and extended his deep condolences to the family of the martyr, praying to Allah Almighty tobestow His mercy upon the martyr.

Shaikh Hamdan expressed his pride in the martyrs who sacrificed their lives serving needy people and lending a helping hand to children who lost their families due to wars and heinous terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

He stressed that the UAE, its leadership and people are pound of the martyrs who further promote the UAE’s reputation on the philanthropy and humanitarian giving map.