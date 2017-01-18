This is why you can now find more homes in Dubai

Buildings on Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Dubai: Finding a home in Dubai is going to be easier as there is now an additional 105 million square feet of building space.

On Wednesday, officials at Dubai Municipality confirmed that 11,413 buildings were completed during 2016, recording an increase of 44 per cent from 2015.

The construction projects have led to a total of 105,498,710 additional square feet of building space that is now ready to be used, which represents an increase of 33 per cent from 2015.

Eng Layali Al Mulla, Director of Buildings Department at Dubai Municipality, said that her section were responsible in overseeing the construction progress of the new buildings, which can be found in all corners of the emirate.

“The department receives requests for structural audit on buildings before pouring the concrete and bolstering the drilling. We study these requests and carry out on-site inspection, and respond to requests within one working day as we are keen to meet the needs and expectations of our customers and to improve their level of satisfaction and happiness,” said Al Mulla, adding that the municipality received 48,024 such requests last year.

As many as 26,434 inspection visits were also made on construction sites during 2016.

Abdullah Al Shezawi, head of Engineering Supervision Section in the Buildings Department, said: “We check at all stages of construction starting from fencing the site to excavation work, foundations and until the end of the construction process.

“After that we issue completion certificates in accordance with the international engineering checklists to enhance the efficiency of the construction process in the emirate of Dubai.”

Al Shezawi said that the Engineering Supervision Section processed a total of 1,827 reports in 2016, including construction-related accidents, violations, and complaints received by the Municipality Call Centre on inconveniences resulting from working at night.