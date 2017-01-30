This is why UAE parents worry about the internet

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

This is why UAE parents worry about the internet

Nearly half of the UAE parents worry about their children being lured by a stranger and cyberbullying, says report

4153408503
Image Credit: Thinkstock
 

Dubai: Despite taking proactive measures to keep their children safe online, 54 per cent of UAE parents worry that they will be lured away by a stranger, according to an international cyber security report.

Research recently published from Norton by Symantec revealed that more than eight in ten UAE parents (85 per cent) are concerned about their children’s safety on the internet.

The cyber security report also said that parents are concerned about their children downloading malicious programs or apps (60 per cent), disclosing too much personal information to strangers (51 per cent), saying or doing something online that makes the whole family vulnerable (52 per cent), and posting something that will haunt them in the future with job or university prospects (48 per cent).

The Norton Cyber Security Insights Report carried out a survey of almost 21,000 consumers globally, which found that two in five parents in the UAE believe their children are more likely to be bullied online than at school in the playground.

Tamim Taufiq, head of Norton Middle East, said: “Parents play a critical role in educating their children on the boundaries for acceptable and safe internet behaviours. An open dialogue about online experiences is the first step in protecting children online.”

Half of UAE parents said they worry their children will be bullied or harassed (49 percent), be lured away by a stranger (54 percent), and two in three (67 percent) believe children today are more exposed to online dangers than children five years ago.

Taufiq said that while preventing children from going online is not necessarily the answer, “we encourage parents to establish house rules on Internet usage based on their age and talk to their children about their online experiences.”

While nearly three in ten UAE parents allow their children under six years to access the internet, a majority of parents implement proactive measures to keep their children safe online, such as limiting access to certain websites and apps (48 percent) or allowing Internet access only under parental supervision (47 percent).

How to keep children safe online

  1. Establish a set of guidelines for how your children use technology, also known as online etiquette. These guidelines may include how much time can be spent online, which websites are safe to use or what language is appropriate when chatting.
  2. Create a set of House Rules for children’s online communication, downloading, websites that are safe to visit, and cyber harassment. A decrease in negative online experiences is closely linked to households where there is an open dialogue with children about online safety.
  3. Teach young children to use strong and unique passwords across all their accounts and never to share passwords, even with their friends.
  4. Discuss the risks of posting and sharing private information, videos, and photographs, especially on social media websites - everything posted online is a digital footprint for children and can be challenging to completely erase.
  5. Children are likely to imitate their parents’ behaviour, so parents are encouraged to lead by example and show their children how to safely surf online.

Source: Norton

More from Media

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEMedia

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

Picture this: 80 falcons fly Economy
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis