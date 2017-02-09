National Media Council unveils new logo

Abu Dhabi: Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, said the council was determined to raise the standards of the UAE media to newer heights in cooperation with various media organisations in the country.

This is part of the NMC’s efforts to disseminate the UAE’s messages across the world, and to highlight its civilisational accomplishments, such as the country’s unique culture of tolerance and humanitarian initiatives, he added.

The minister was speaking after unveiling the NMC’s new logo at the council’s annual staff gathering. The new logo, which epitomises the NMC’s vision for developing the legislative and regulatory environment for the media sector in the country, is fully in sync with the expanded mandate given to the council as per Law No. 11 of 2016.

The annual staff gathering, held in the presence of Director-General Mansour Al Mansouri and Ebrahim Al Abed, Adviser to the NMC chairman, also saw Al Jaber honour outstanding employees.

Al Jaber stressed that the new logo signified a brand new phase of sterling performance. “The launch of the new logo symbolises the NMC’s efforts to develop the media sector on the one hand and its position as the regulatory authority for the media in the country on the other. Its role in evolving and executing strategic media policies in a way that meets the expectations of the leadership and the stakeholders in the media sector calls for doubling of efforts on the part of the employees,” he pointed out.

Al Mansouri said the recent period witnessed many institutional transformations in the NMC, which enabled it to play its role in the implementation of the national agenda effectively. Al Mansouri presented the major achievements during the past year as well as the vision and goals for 2017.