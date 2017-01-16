Mobile
Mohammad Bin Zayed consoles martyr’s mum

The heart-warming photo of Mohammad Bin Zayed comforting the mother of martyr Mohammad Al Bastaki has gone viral across social media

Image Credit: Instagram
 

Dubai: A touching moment was captured on camera when the mother of martyr Mohammad Ali Zainal Al Bastaki met Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

This photo has been making waves online after the Crown Prince offered his condolences to the Al Bastaki family on Sunday.

Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also offered his condolences to the family.

 

A photo posted by m.ghareeb (@mohamed9119999) on

Five Emiratis were among 13 people killed when explosives hidden in a sofa detonated inside the governor's compound in southern Kandahar, Afghanistan, on January 10.

However, the body of martyr Al Bastaki was not recovered as he was reported to have been standing on the same spot where the explosion took place in Kandahar.

The martyrs who were killed while on a humanitarian mission included Abdullah Mohammad Essa Obaid Al Kaabi, Ahmad Rashid Salim Ali Al Mazroui, Ahmad Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Tunaiji, and Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Ebrahim Al Hammadi. 

The recuperated bodies were flown in to the UAE and were laid to rest last Saturday, January 14.

Funeral prayers were also held for Al Bastaki in Abu Dhabi.

On Saturday, Shaikh Mohammad also visited Emirati diplomats who were injured in the Kandahar attack. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment at Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

During his visit, Shaikh Mohammad spoke with the victims, their families and their doctors, and was updated on the condition of Juma Mohammad Abdullah Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, diplomat Mubarak Al Saadi, and Ajmal Assadullah, the Afghan translator.

