Media professionals to join ‘Walk to Give’

The walk is being organised on March 17 to encourage the media sector to take part in Year of Giving initiative

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Media professionals, as well as social media influencers, across the UAE are all invited to ‘Walk to Give’ on March 17 to support the Year of Giving.

The initiative was launched as a result of the National Media Council board meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the NMC Board. The walk aims to encourage all employees and workers from the media sector to promote charity and active participation in the Year of Giving initiative.

Dr Al Jaber said the initiative seeks to shed light on the important role that the media sector plays in the success of nationwide initiatives.

“It also encourages media personnel to actively promote the noble messages and objectives of the Year of Giving and to double the values of giving and volunteering, and establish them as part of the corporate culture of the media sector in the UAE,” Dr Al Jaber said.

“Media professionals have more responsibilities when it comes to national initiatives. They must take part in these initiatives. While promoting them along with all national events, they must encourage the rest of society to follow suit and actively participate in social initiatives,” he added.

Besides local media professionals, employees of UAE-based media outlets, correspondents from international media, social media influencers, employees in government communication offices, public relations and advertising agencies, the publishing sector, and anyone licensed by the National Media Council are encouraged to participate in the walk. Students studying communications and media faculties in universities around the UAE are also welcome.

The location where the walk will be held is yet to be announced.

Besides the ‘Walk to Give’ initiative, the board also discussed issues related to governance and new legislation expected to be issued soon, as well as policies and regulations that the council is working on. These include the Online Media System project, which aims to regulate online media in the UAE and steer it towards practices and goals that benefit the general public.

The system also seeks to outline its legal and moral frameworks, and to ensure that the UAE’s religious, cultural, and social values are respected.

The board also discussed the key messages pertaining to the UAE’s foreign media strategy, and explored ways to see to it that all media stakeholders adhere to them. Plans to create a Foreign Reporters Club in the UAE have been put forth to bolster communication with them.

FACT FILE:

What: “Walk to Give”

Who: Media professionals, employees of UAE-based media outlets, correspondents from international media, social media influencers, employees of government communication offices, public relations and advertising agencies and the publishing sector, communication students, media faculties in universities

When: March 17, Friday

Where: To be announced

filed under

abu dhabi sustainability week

