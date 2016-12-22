Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

7DAYS newspaper, website closes down

The free tabloid newspaper printed its 3,140th – and last – issue today, on December 22

Image Credit: Screen Grab
 

Dubai: The final edition of free tabloid newspaper 7DAYS was printed on Thursday, as it closes its doors and rolls off the presses.

In an editorial piece printed in the last issue of 7DAYS, Managing Editor Claire Sharrock said: “Today, it is with great sadness that we publish our 3,140th issue – the final edition of 7DAYS newspaper. The end of an era… a huge blow to media in the UAE… a Dubai institution gone… Not our words, but yours.”

Sharrock also explained that, “in the nearly 14 years since we burst onto the scene as a weekly newspaper, I firmly believe 7DAYS has helped change the face of media, in particular news reporting, here in the UAE.”

The Dubai-based publication, which is owned by UK’s General Trust and the Daily Mail, announced last November that due to a challenging print business model, it will shut down the newspaper and its online news website on December 22, 2016.

Editor in Chief Mahmoud Al Awadi previously told Gulf News: “The newspaper enjoyed wide readership from different segments in the UAE, especially the low income household which we had considered as our main readership target.

“However, the financial circumstances didn’t allow us to continue what we love to do- journalism.”

More from Media

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEMedia

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

Lensman who captured Ajman’s pulse in dire need
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays