500 Gulf News subscribers win Dh1,000 jewellery vouchers

Dubai: Some Gulf News subscribers who recently won jewellery vouchers are glad their winning wasn’t a prank as they had initially thought.

Some 500 lucky Gulf News subscribers each won Gold and Diamond Vouchers worth Dh1,000 from Pure Gold during the first raffle for the Gulf News Subscription campaign this month.

For Ralinda Piyantha, 43, a finance manager who has been a Gulf News subscriber for three years, news that he won in the raffle was hard to believe at first.

“You get these kinds of calls these days, but then when I saw my name on the list of winners, that’s when I believed it,” Piyantha said. “My wife is very happy. I gifted it to her.”

First-time subscriber Aniketh Shankar, 28, an engineer from India, just recently subscribed to Gulf News. Then his luck struck.

“I subscribed to Gulf News sometime last month, then I got a call that I won a week ago,” Shankar said. “I was really happy and excited.”

Since Shankar is still single and does not fancy jewellery, he gave the voucher as a gift to his mother.

“I’m not a big fan of diamonds, so I had to give it to a woman. My mum is with me here and I gave it to her. She was so happy and excited. I took her down to shop and she picked up something for herself,” Shankar said.

Another Gulf News subscriber and winner, Prathiba Gopal, said her winning was hard to believe until she saw she saw her name in the newspaper.

“I’m happy and surprised that I won. This is my first ever win. Even in my home country, I did not win in any raffles,” Gopal said. “That’s what made me elated.”

Gopal said she would probably keep the voucher as a memento.

“I might keep this voucher. It’s my first winning so I think I’ll keep it as a remembrance. Even if I don’t use it, it’s fine.”

For every subscription worth Dh400 of Gulf News, readers can save up to Dh750. Every subscriber receives Dh350 in vouchers from leading brands such as Centrepoint, Homecentre, Iconic, Pizza Hut and Krispy Kreme.

Subscribers also get Dh400 charged back to their statement, upon getting a new CITI credit card which is subject to standard terms and conditions from CITI Bank.

Three lucky subscribers also get a chance to win a brand new Audi A3 vehicle. The first car was given away last week while the other two will be raffled off on February 26 and April 6. A representative from the Dubai Department of Economic Development draws the winner of the subscription offer raffles in the presence of officials from Gulf News.