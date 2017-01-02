Wanted: Gifted pianists

Sharjah: To the UAE’s most gifted pianists, it’s your time to shine.

Organisers of the Sharjah World Music Festival will be holding an eight-day talent hunt on the sidelines of the event to discover pianists from among festival-goers.

The competition will run daily from January 7 to 14 daily from 7pm to 8pm at Al Qasba, Sharjah’s popular family and tourist destination, Furat Qaddouri Music Centre, organisers of the festival, said.

The festival, which is now in its fourth edition, will run from January 6 to 14 in celebration of the best Arabic and Western musicians and bands from 14 countries.

Artist Furat Qaddouri, manager of Sharjah World Music Festival, said the competition falls in line with the festival’s vision to develop a rich musical culture in the UAE and encourage new talent.

“The competition will give people of all age groups and nationalities the opportunity to demonstrate their finesse on the piano before an audience of cultural enthusiasts and musical experts. The contest aims to identify accomplished musicians, provide them with a platform to showcase their art and help them build confidence in their performances. It will also encourage other music enthusiasts to start playing a musical instrument,” Qaddouri sad.

Participants will be judged by a jury of music experts, piano instructors and other musical aficionados as well as the audition panel of the Federal Council of the Royal Academy of Music in London.

The festival’s management will award cash prizes for first, second and third place at the end of the competition. Those interested in participating in the contest, contact the festival management on 065252999, or email info@furatmusiccenter.com.