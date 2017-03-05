Series of events revealed for Pakistan Day celebrations in UAE

Khalid Hussain Chowdhary, president, Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah; Syed Javed Hassan, and Prince Iqbal Goraya, chairman and founder, Ewan-e-Iqbal UAE, during the announcement at the Pakistani consulate in Dubai of the events line-up to celebrate Pakistan Day.

Dubai: The Pakistani community and missions in the UAE will organise around a dozen events from March 10 to 24 in celebration of the 77th Pakistan Day on March 23.

Details of the events, to take place in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, were announced during a press conference at the Pakistani consulate in Dubai on Sunday.

Syed Javed Hassan, Pakistan’s consul general in Dubai, said the underlying theme of all the planned events is the national unity of Pakistan and its four provinces. He also revealed that there will be an awards event to honour Pakistanis as well as Emiratis who have contributed towards Pakistani community interests.

Hassan added that the consulate has sponsored some of the events and partnered with the Pakistani Association Dubai (PAD) and Pakistani Social Centre Sharjah (PSCS) to reach out to as many people as possible in the celebrations.

There will an event for labourers as well so they too can enjoy the festivities, while top-achieving Pakistani students will be honoured during an awards night.

Other events include a poetry session, traditional Pakistani sports and games, photo exhibition, cricket match, and family-themed activities.

The consul general was flanked by representatives from PAD, PSCS and other entities during Sunday’s announcement.

Pakistani Day, also known as Republic Day or Pakistan Resolution Day, is held annually on March 23 to celebrate the adoption of the first constitution of Pakistan in 1940.

Pakistan Day celebrations in UAE

March 10 – Cricket match between Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) and Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah (PSCS) at Oval Ground, Ajman

March 16 – Drama by Syed Sharafat Ali Shah, musical evening by Salim Javed, special appearance by Hanif Raja at PSCS

March 17 – Event for labour community at PSCS

March 18 – Mushairah (poetry night) by Pakistani consulate and Ewan-e-Iqbal group at Ramada Hotel, Ajman

March 22 (tentative) – Awards ceremony for Pakistanis and Emiratis for community service at PAD

March 23 – Flag hoisting ceremony at Pakistani consulate

March 23 – A family evening at PAD with fun activities

March 24 – Tribute to Pakistani legends at PSCS

March 24 – Various sports at PAD

Throughout March – Pakistan Movement exhibition at PAD