Monte Carlo circus coming to Sharjah

Sharjah: The Monte Carlo Circus will be held in Al Qasba, Sharjah for the first time, from December 28 to March 18, 2017.

The show will feature a host of acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, such as high-wire walkers, trapeze daredevils, motorcycle stunts, jugglers, and a comedy and magic show, among others.

The Monte Carlo Circus has pitched its Big Top in front of Al Qasba’s Block F, with two performances taking place every day at 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

Tickets for the circus are available at the circus site and at Al Qasba Information Desks in four categories: diamond tickets are priced at Dh200; gold tickets at Dh150; silver tickets at Dh100 and bronze tickets at Dh75.

Sultan Shattaf, manager of Al Qasba, said: “The Monte Carlo Circus is one of the worlds’ most popular and entertaining travelling fairs and we are proud to welcome its performers to Sharjah for the very first time. The circus is taking up a three-month residency at Al Qasba as befits its status as one of the UAE’s leading leisure destinations and a prime focus for family-themed fun. We can promise a packed schedule of Big Top activities at Al Qasba that will run through until the middle of March next year. With so many performers that make up the Monte Carlo Circus, this will be the most entertaining and exciting of shows this season.”