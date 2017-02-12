Mobile
Global Village acquires IP rights for ‘Angry Birds’ and ‘Chhota Bheem’

Multicultural festival park gains sole rights across the GCC

  • The Chhota Bheem show evolves around the main character and his friends helping Albert Einstein return to hiImage Credit: Courtesy: Global Village
  • The interactive Angry Birds show at Global Village features the characters of Red and his friends Bomb and Image Credit: Courtesy: Global Village
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Global Village, the region’s first multicultural festival park, has acquired the exclusive Intellectual Property rights for video game franchise, ‘Angry Birds’, for live activations and non-ticketed shows for two years, in a deal with Rovio Entertainment.

The venue has also acquired the IP rights for Indian cartoon ‘Chhota Bheem’ in an exclusive deal with Green Gold Animation.

“Every season we work towards offering our guests new and exciting entertainment shows; therefore, partnering with international brands such as ‘Angry Birds’ and ‘Chhota Bheem’ is part of this very initiative to ensure our guests receive world class experience,” said Ahmed Al Rayyes, Commercial Director of Global Village.

“Global Village is proud to be the first destination in the region to offer its guests the opportunity to witness these characters in person," he said.

As part of their entertainment experience, Global Village is hosting an interactive ‘Angry Birds’ show featuring the characters of ‘Red’ and his friends ‘Bomb’ and ‘Chuck’.

The performance takes place at the main cultural stage and the Roman Amphitheatre, and includes interactive segments with the audience, a chance to take pictures with them, and a meet and greet with the characters.

The characters from Indian cartoon ‘Chhota Bheem’ will entertain young audiences daily on the main cultural stage. The show features Albert Einstein in a special role, with Chhota Bheem and his friends helping the famous scientist return to his time machine.

‘Angry Birds’ and ‘Chhota Bheem’ will be featured at Global Village throughout the season, which is running until April 8th. Global Village is open from 4pm to 12am Saturday to Wednesday and 4pm to 1am Thursday and Friday and on public holidays. Entry tickets to Global Village cost Dh15.

— The writer is an intern at Gulf News

More from Leisure

Dubai
