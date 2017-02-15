Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's new thrill ride to open March

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's new thrill ride to open March

Turbo Track will catapult riders vertically through the iconic roof at 102km/h

Image Credit: Supplied Image
Turbo Track will catapult riders at 102km/h
 

Abu Dhbai: Turbo Track, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's latest thrill ride, is set to open to visitors at the end of March.

The rollercoaster, which culminates 64m above Yas Island, will catapult guests vertically through the iconic red roof at a speed of 102km/h to reach - before plunging them back down at zero gravity.

The top of the 64-meter-high track will become Yas Island’s highest point, and was created by the same team that built Formula Rossa.

Split into three separate stages, the 'heart-pounding' rollercoaster promises to give riders an authentic feel of what it's like to become a Ferrari test driver. 

Turbo Track will become the third ride to be launched at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in a 12-month period, following the opening of Flying Aces and Benno’s Great Race in 2016.

Speaking about the new ride, Jesse Vargas, general manager, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, said: “At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, we’re passionate about creating thrilling and inspiring experiences, and we can’t wait to share this incredible new experience with our guests.

"Not only does this unique ride offer heart-pounding thrills for all riders, it also gives them the chance to see the world through the eyes of a Ferrari test driver, creating once again a strong connection with the legendary brand."

“This exceptional ride is going to be another first, and I am sure that our guests, young and old, will be excited to Turbo Track – if they dare,” he added.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Yas Island
follow this tag on MGNYas Island
ferrari
follow this tag on MGNferrari
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Ferrari
follow this tag on MGNFerrari

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAELeisure

tags

Yas Island
follow this tag on MGN
ferrari
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Ferrari
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Maliha offers unique outdoor getaway experience
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa