Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's new thrill ride to open March

Turbo Track will catapult riders at 102km/h

Abu Dhbai: Turbo Track, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's latest thrill ride, is set to open to visitors at the end of March.

The rollercoaster, which culminates 64m above Yas Island, will catapult guests vertically through the iconic red roof at a speed of 102km/h to reach - before plunging them back down at zero gravity.

The top of the 64-meter-high track will become Yas Island’s highest point, and was created by the same team that built Formula Rossa.

Split into three separate stages, the 'heart-pounding' rollercoaster promises to give riders an authentic feel of what it's like to become a Ferrari test driver.

Turbo Track will become the third ride to be launched at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in a 12-month period, following the opening of Flying Aces and Benno’s Great Race in 2016.

Speaking about the new ride, Jesse Vargas, general manager, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, said: “At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, we’re passionate about creating thrilling and inspiring experiences, and we can’t wait to share this incredible new experience with our guests.

"Not only does this unique ride offer heart-pounding thrills for all riders, it also gives them the chance to see the world through the eyes of a Ferrari test driver, creating once again a strong connection with the legendary brand."

“This exceptional ride is going to be another first, and I am sure that our guests, young and old, will be excited to Turbo Track – if they dare,” he added.