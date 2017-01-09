Mobile
Emirates Park Zoo opens extension

New area of 6,500 square metres houses hippopotamus, camels, and birds

Image Credit: Emirates Park Zoo
Emirates Park Zoo and Resort’s new zoo extension that hosts a herd of exotic animals opened yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Park Zoo on Monday opened its new extension covering 6,500 square metres. The new area houses animals such as the hippopotamus, camels, sheep, goats and birds.

The area has a state-of-the-art amphitheatre that can seat 400 people and will be used for educational and entertaining animal shows.

The opening of the Emirates Park Zoo extension is part of a larger year-long plan to upgrade and renovate the zoo and its resort.

“It was a powerful experience to be on ground level with the animals and to see them in their natural habitat. We try to give our visitors a coherent sense of the authentic environment like the African savanna or the Australian outback. We believe that guests will fall in love and connect with our animal family who are some of the world’s most amazing and disappearing wildlife,” said Dr Waleed Sha’aban, zoo operations manager.

Abu Dhabi
