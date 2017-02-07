Seventh edition of Pink Caravan Ride starts in Sharjah on March 7

The seventh edition of Pink Caravan was launched at a press conference in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Sharjah: For the first time, the Pink Caravan Ride will have seven permanent clinics in each emirate between March 7 and March 17.

The seventh edition of the annual campaign, an initiative by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), will start in Sharjah on March 7 and end in Abu Dhabi on March 17.

An army of horse riders will travel almost 200km across seven emirates to deliver the pink message. The campaign seeks to prevent one of the most common types of cancers affecting women in the UAE.

The 10-day ride will be held under the theme ‘7 Years... for 7 Emirates’ with over 150 well-trained riders to encourage the community to go for free clinical check-ups and a team of over 100 student doctors and medical staff to help with the examinations.

Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Director-General of FoCP, and Head of Pink Caravan’s Medical Awareness Committee, said: “During this edition, there will be clinics that will operate in each emirate throughout the 10 days of the campaign, in addition to the rest of the medical clinics and mobile medical vans which will accompany the ride as it travels through each emirate.”

Those clinics, in selective locations, will mostly operate between 9am to 7pm.

A total of 5,059 people were screened last year and four women were diagnosed, she said.

“We have a target to screen more than 500 men and women every day. Going for a clinical examination can cost about Dh2,000-3,000, but during the campaign this service is being offered for free. This campaign has been successful because it has made it accessible for people geographically, physically and financially.”

The announcement of the seventh edition came at the Flag Island in Sharjah, where seven horse riders circled the seventh tallest flagpole in the world.

Reem Bin Karam, Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee of the Pink Caravan Ride said this ‘national awareness campaign for breast cancer’ has helped detect 33 people with breast cancer in the last six years after screening 41,391 people. “Out of 41,391 people screened for free, 15,054 were citizens while 26,337 were residents. The number of women examined was 32,865 and the number of men was 8,526. Only one man out of the 33 was detected with breast cancer,” she said.

Bin Karam said the FoCp covered the entire cost of treatment of all those detected during the campaign.

Dr Ayesha Suhail, Director of Primary Healthcare, at the Ministry of Health and Prevention highlighted the fact that breast cancer is the one of the most common cancer in the UAE and also worldwide.

“Early detection can help women be completely treated and cured,” she said. “As partners, we are well prepared for the campaign, and will provide free screenings and mammograms throughout the Ride.”

Meanwhile, other awareness events have been scheduled involving the community, which include the Kid Ride, Pink Yoga, Pink Strides, Pink Bite and Pink Regatta and a special programme marking the closing ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Donations are open for supporting the mission of the campaign. As low as Dh5 can be made by sending a Du SMS to 2302. Direct fund transfers can be made to Pink Caravan’s Sharjah Islamic Bank account.

The global online social platform ‘JustGiving’, or PC’s official website, their Facebook account - ThePinkCaravan, or their mobile app – Pink Caravan, can also be used for making donations.

Location of permanent clinics

Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront

Dubai: City Walk

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Corniche

Ajman: Ajman Corniche

Ras Al Khaimah: Al Hamra Mall

Umm Al Quwain: Al Khazzan Healthcare Clinic

Fujairah: Al Faseel Health Centre

Pink Caravan route this year

The Pink Caravan Ride will start from the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club on March 7. It will make multiple stops in each emirate and conclude in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City on March 17.

March 7: Clinics at Supreme Council of Family Affairs, Family Health Promotion Centre, Ruler’s Court, Sajaya Young Ladies, all in Sharjah. A mobile clinic will be available at Al Dhaid Hospital.

March 8: Clinics at Khor Fakkan Hospital and Dibba Al Fujairah Hospital. and the mobile medical van will be at Al Fujairah Hospital.

March 9: Clinics atn Al Thameed Clinics in Sharjah, Al Saqr Hospital - RAK, Dibba Al Hisn Health Center – Sharjah. The mobile medical van will be at Kalba Hospital – Sharjah.

March 10 will be a rest day.

March 11: Clinics will be stationed in Ras Al Khaimah, at Shaam Hospital, and Dubai Ladies Club. The mobile medical van will be at the Expo Centre in RAK.

March 12: Clinics will be stationed in Salama Health Center - UAQ, Um Al Quwain Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Specialised Hospital – Ajman. The mobile medical van will be at Al Manama Health Center in UAQ.

March13: Clinics at City Medical Center - Ajman, Sharjah Islamic Bank – Sharjah, Mughaider Child Center - Sharjah and the mobile medical van will be at the Muzaira Health Center - Ajman.

March 14: Clinics at United Medical Center – Wafi Mall - Dubai, St Mary Catholic Church – Dubai, Etisalat HQ – Dubai, while the mobile clinic will be stationed at the Emirates Transport HQ - Dubai.

March 15: Clinics at the Safa Community Health Canter - Dubai, IACAD Dubai, Zayed Military Hospital – Sharjah, and the mobile medical van will be at DEWA HQ in Dubai.

March 16: Clinics at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs— Dubai, Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Mobile medical van will be at the Grand Shaikh Zayed Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi.