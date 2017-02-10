Scientists develop new test to detect kidney disease early

Dr Iltaf Shah, who is leading the project, said the testing uses what is called an iothalamate renal clearance technique.

Abu Dhabi: A new testing system for detecting early-stage kidney disease has been developed by scientists at UAE University (UAEU) which will allow doctors help treat or completely prevent kidney failure in patients.

“According to reports, there are more than 2,000 people suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the UAE — and around 250 more people are being diagnosed each year. Therefore, tests that enable doctors to detect kidney disease early are instrumental in preventing or slowing down kidney failure,” said Dr Iltaf Shah, who is leading the medical science project.

Explaining how the test works — which has been in the works for two years and successfully trialed on 20 volunteers — Dr Shah said the testing uses what is called an iothalamate renal clearance technique to measure the kidney functions of a person.

“This technique measures the iothalamate drug in human blood and urine to assess kidney function in humans,” he said. “Our new test, the iothalamate renal clearance technique, is a very accurate, reliable and non-hazardous test and it could be used as a basic test for checking renal function in humans,” he added.

Dr Shah said the technique is more advantageous as compared to the testing techniques that are currently in place.

“Inulin glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is the gold standard for measuring kidney function but is a complex procedure used only when a more accurate result is required,” he said.

“[Another test] Isotopic GFR, meanwhile, is sometimes performed using radioactive isotopes, which could be hazardous for health,” he added.

Dr Shah said that he was confident that the new tests would be a success if implemented at hospitals, and would provide an “important first line of defence” against kidney diseases and it could add to the existing tests — such as routine blood tests and urine tests — to fight chronic kidney disease.

“The new test will be instrumental in further and future research, and will enable health authorities to quickly and accurately assess kidney function and determine the health of a patient’s kidneys,” he added.