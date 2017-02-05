Mobile
Residents speak about sugar consumption and tax

Residents are aware of the sugar they consume but are not strictly monitoring it

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Refined sugar has made it into almost everything we eat. Our taste buds have become so accustomed to sweets and fizzy drinks that most of us cannot go a day without wanting to a sweet buzz. Gulf News asked Dubai residents to share their sugar cravings and on the concept of a sugar tax. These were their responses:

RAJESH NAIR, 36, IT manager, Indian

I’m aware of how much sugar I consume in a day but do not measure [my intake]. If I have eaten a lot of sugary stuff on any one day, I go easy on them the next day. We only live once, so I prefer to think we can eat what we want, but in moderation.

Sugar tax or not? I will be sad [if it’s taxed]. But it’s another way of controlling our sugar addiction, so I would say yes.

MAJELLA GATDULA, 44, call centre agent, Filipino

I’m not aware of how much sugar I consume in a day but I have started a nine-day detox to help me get my health back. Before the detox last week, I would often drink at least two bottles of soft drinks a day though I am not fond of sweets and chocolates.

Sugar tax or not? I agree to it because it will help people rethink their choices.

MOHAMMAD SAMEEM, 34, sales executive, Indian

I start my mornings with Nutella, it can’t be any other way. Though, not being a diehard sugar lover, I don’t really know how much I consume in a day,

Sugar tax or not? I don’t think having a sugar tax would discourage people. They’ll go ahead and eat it anyway.

YAEESH NAIRAT, 28, broadcast engineer, Jordanian

Unfortunately, I like sweets, soft drinks, which I have daily, and energy drinks, which I have at least twice a week. But I find consuming them disturbs my sleep. I work on shifts so on days when I have to work and I need to keep going, I have an energy drink but that keeps me awake at night. The next day, as a result, I am sleepy.

Sugar tax or not: Strongly agree. This could dissuade people from buying sugary products. If a Dh1 soft drink begins to cost Dh4, I’ll have second thoughts on buying it.

