Refined sugar alert: Dangers you need to know

#30DaysWithoutSugar challenge on; Dubai Health Authority supports residents taking part in the challenge

Image Credit: Courtesy: DHA
Dr Wafa Ayesh and Dr Shaima Qayed explain the changes people undergo by eliminating refined sugar from their diet.
01 Gulf News
 

Dubai: At a smart clinic held by the Dubai Health Authority, nutritionists and health specialists highlighted the dramatic changes that people underwent by eliminating refined sugar from their diet.

These changes manifested in the people who took part in the #30DaysWithoutSugar challenge supported by DHA, and doctors pointed out that it was possible to replace direct sugar with natural sources.

The DHA adopted the challenge after some people of the UAE launched the hashtag #30DaysWithoutSugar following a tweet by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, that encouraged people to go without sugar for one month.

The #30DaysWithoutSugar challenge encourages the public to go 30 days without refined sugar. The people taking part in the challenge are encouraged to replace refined sugar with natural sugars found in fruits and dairy products. Dr Wafa Ayesh, head of the Clinical Nutrition Department at DHA, said refined sugar comes from sugar cane or sugar beets, which are processed to extract the sugar, while natural sugars are found in fruits as fructose and in dairy products, such as milk and cheese, as lactose. She advised the public to opt for foods with natural sugar instead of refined because she pointed out the latter had no nutritional value; in fact, eating it in excess could cause diabetes, weight gain and heart problems.

Dr Shaima Qayed, senior clinical dietitian at DHA, told callers that the processed foods we eat add calories and sugar with little nutritional value. In contrast, fruit and unsweetened milk have vitamins and minerals. “Milk also has protein and fruit has fibre, both of which keep you feeling full longer,” she added.

She explained that refined sugar is digested quickly, causing people to not feel full after they are done eating, no matter how many calories they have consumed. However, the fibre in fruit slows down metabolism, as fruit in the gut expands, making people feel full.

The doctors said the American Heart Association has stated that people should consume no more than 100 calories (six small spoons of sugar) a day.

They called on the public from all ages to take part in the challenge adding that after 30 days, people will notice that their taste buds have reprogrammed to not like sugar; they will notice that they have lost weight and it will improve insulin secretion and prevent other diseases.

When Dubai residents were asked if they are willing to take the #30dayswithoutsugar challenge, a DHA Twitter poll taken by 148 participants found that 41 per cent said yes, 30 per cent said no and 29 per cent said they did not know.

The doctors said some studies also found that high sugar consumption can contribute dementia and early ageing. It can also be a contributor to cancer as refined sugar can cause obesity and obesity has been associated with certain cancers, including breast, prostate, uterine, colorectal and pancreatic.

Latest Comment

This is a good initiative. Actually sugar is a silent killer as outlinedin the article. Better reduce the intake of refined sugar instead ofbecoming a diabetic or kidney patient in future. Less sugar will notturn our life sour but a sweet one. I proudly support#30dayswithoutsugar challenge.

Girish R Edathitta

5 January 2017 16:04jump to comments

