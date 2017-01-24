No diseases found among live birds on sale
Abu Dhabi: An inspection in stores selling live birds in the capital found no traces of infectious diseases among the birds, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi announced in a statement sent on Tuesday.
The three-day check was conducted in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, which has animal disease specialists among its experts.
During the campaign, the municipality also checked that store workers complied with health and safety regulations, and created awareness among them about the importance of reporting any symptoms of bird diseases.