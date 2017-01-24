No diseases found among live birds on sale

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

No diseases found among live birds on sale

25 stores inspected to ensure that birds were healthy

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: An inspection in stores selling live birds in the capital found no traces of infectious diseases among the birds, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi announced in a statement sent on Tuesday.

The three-day check was conducted in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, which has animal disease specialists among its experts.

During the campaign, the municipality also checked that store workers complied with health and safety regulations, and created awareness among them about the importance of reporting any symptoms of bird diseases.

More from Health

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

Man walks without pain after 20 years

News Gallery

Pictures: 68th Indian Republic Day celebrations

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate online

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate online

$20m cash found hidden under mattress

$20m cash found hidden under mattress

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin