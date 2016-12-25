Mobile
More young couples in UAE opt for IVF

Stats reveal 43% of IVF couples are under the age of 34

Gulf News
 

Dubai: More young couples in the UAE are turning to In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment to conceive, a major fertility centre in Dubai has revealed.

Statistics revealed by Bourn Hall Fertility Centre suggest that 43 per cent of the couples who underwent IVF treatment in 2016 belonged to the age bracket of 18 to 34, which is a rise from 36 per cent recorded last year.

According to doctors at the centre, the data also significantly deviates from what has been witnessed in the UK and the US, suggesting cultural as well as medical implications for the shift in this region.

“Medical reasons such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis are two significant factors of infertility even in younger women. Besides these, there is increased awareness of the impact of female age on fertility and many couples now realise that a pregnancy can be achieved more easily under the age of 30,” explained Dr David Robertson, Group Medical Director at Bourn Hall Fertility Centre.

He added that there is an increasing culture of immediacy among couples now.

“Couples are less inclined to wait for a couple of years after marriage and see if a pregnancy occurs naturally, even if there is no obvious medical problem with either partner. This is perhaps more noticeable in the Gulf region and the Indian sub-continent — although the age of marriage is increasing, it is still much younger than average as compared to other parts of the world,” he noted.

He pointed out that since UAE laws allow gender selection for family balancing, it has an attractive appeal in this region.

“IVF also increases the chances of twin pregnancies, which is an effective driver as well, as many couples see this as desirable,” said Dr Robertson.

PCOS, which can reduce fertility at a young age, may necessitate assisted reproductive techniques.

According to reports, the UAE has one of the highest rates of PCOS in the world — some studies suggest that the incidence of the health issue may be as high as 60 per cent among Gulf women and around 30 per cent in Indian women.

