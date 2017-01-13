First smart pharmacy run by robot begins at Rashid Hospital

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

First smart pharmacy run by robot begins at Rashid Hospital

A robot can dispense up to 12 prescriptions a minute

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) inaugurated its first ‘robot’ pharmacy at Rashid Hospital on Thursday.

The smart pharmacy will be deploying a robot for the first time in the UAE for dispensing and prescribing medication, a spokesperson of DHA said. The robot dispenses the prescribed medication with a click of a button based on a bar code, minimising any human error.

Humaid Al Qutami, chairman of the Board and director-general of the DHA, announced that the authority will soon be adopting the robot in all DHA hospitals. The robot is one of the latest smart technologies adopted by the authority to meet the 2016/2021 strategy, which aims to achieve a happy and healthy society.

The robot, which can store up to 35,000 medicines and dispense around 12 prescriptions in less than one minute, will start serving customers from Sunday.

The smart pharmacy was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Ali Al Syed, director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department; Dr Ahmad Bin Kalban, CEO of Hospital Services Sector, and Dr Alya Al Mazroui, CEO of Rashid Hospital.

Dr Al Syed said the robot can dispense up to 12 prescriptions in less than one minute, reducing customer’s waiting time. He added that the dispensing process will be paper free as the robot will store the prescription as soon as the doctor documents it electronically. He added that depending on the robot to dispense the medication will allow the pharmacist to focus on giving the customers the correct instructions on taking the medication.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences