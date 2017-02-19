Workers informed about health and safety risks
Abu Dhabi: More than 850 construction workers and consultants were informed about occupational health and safety risks during a recent awareness workshop organised by the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City.
The workers are part of a project to construct a bridge and interchange at the Abu Dhabi New International Airport.
The workshop shed light on rights and regulations guiding workers’ accommodation, their work environment, safety measures at construction sites and appropriate health and safety procedures.