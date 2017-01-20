Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE urges end to Rohingya crisis

Minister says UAE supports efforts to promote harmony

Gulf News
 

Kuala Lumpur: The United Arab Emirates, UAE, has expressed grave concern over the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar and reiterated sup-port for efforts being made to alleviate the suffering of Muslims in the Southeast Asian country while urging its government to promote harmony among Myanmar’s ethnic segments.

The UAE continues to offer assistance to the Rohingya Muslims to help improve their humanitarian conditions and defend their legitimate rights, said Dr Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State, in a speech delivered during a closed-door session of an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers from the members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, the collective voice of the Muslim world.

The meeting was being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday to discuss the crisis of Myanmar’s Muslims.

“What is happening now is a slow genocide being carried out against the Rohingya Muslim minority by racist-motivated nationalism,” the UAE minister said.

The Rohingya are Muslim people who lost their country and nationality and were forcibly displaced after being stripped of their legitimate rights and suffering from many violations.

“The UAE is gravely concerned over the intolerance against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar. We will continue to extend a helping hand and humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya while supporting the efforts being made to alleviate their suffering and improve their humanitarian conditions,” she added.

The UAE has offered more than US$1.7 million (Dh6.24 million) in humanitarian aid for the Rohingya, she noted.

The UAE supports the initiatives of the government of Myanmar to promote harmony among all people of different races and segments, she said, and noted that the Muslim Council of Elders recently inaugurated a conference in Cairo to open a dialogue on the situation of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The United Nations should shoulder its responsibility and take necessary action on the situation of the Rohingya, the UAE minister urged, and hailed the efforts being made by the OIC envoy for Myanmar to help the Rohingya.

The UAE delegation led by Minister Al Shamsi included Yaqoub Yousuf Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of International Organisations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and Khalifa Al Mahrazi, Acting Charge d’affaires of the UAE Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

At the OIC extraordinary meeting, Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman called for a fundamental solution to the Rohingya crisis.

The Secretary-General of the 57-member OIC, Yousuf Al Othaimeen, urged the government of Myanmar to pursue transparency and justice in its treatment of the Rohingya.

Citing reports about the situation in Rakhine state, he noted that since the Myanmar government launched its latest violent crackdown on 9th October 2016, the Rohingya suffered from widespread abuses, including discrimination, extrajudicial arrests, killings and the burning of homes.

The Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak, told the meeting that the violence against Rohingya, which has galvanised Muslims in Southeast Asia, was no longer Myanmar’s internal affair as it has fuelled an exodus of refugees that could destabilise the region.

Razak noted that the widespread abuses against the Rohingya, including killings, rape and the burning of thousands of homes, had driven an estimated 65,000 refugees across the border into Bangladesh in the past three months.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Watch: 'Flying’ fireman tackles fire in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE