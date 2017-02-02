UAE summons Iranian Charge d'Affairs in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Authorities have summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for their role in providing weapons to Al Houthi rebels, according to a statement issued by the state news agency Wam.
Dr Abdul Rahim Al Awadi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Legal Affairs, has summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, handing him a note of protest on Iran’s illegal provision of weapons to the militia fighting against the legitimacy in Yemen.
He said that Iran's move is in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions prohibiting this, adding that it is considered an attack on international legitimacy, the rule of Yemen, and fuels the conflict there.
Al Awadhi noted that the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2216 on Yemen is clear in this respect, so accordingly, the Iranian weapons and unmanned aircraft which the Arab coalition forces targeted recently, are a violation of the relevant international resolutions.