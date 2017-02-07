Mobile
UAE launches future foresight platform

Smart and interactive electronic platform supports efforts to spread a culture of foresight

 

Dubai: The UAE has launched a smart and interactive electronic platform online to support its efforts to spread a culture of foresight and awareness in preparation for the challenges ahead.

Called the UAE future foresight platform, it will provide scientific content and knowledge to all those interested.

The platform is expected to be a reference point to document the UAE’s efforts towards building national capabilities by providing resources to hone basic skills to carry out daily governance tasks, while keeping up with constant changes.

Atraf Shehab, Managing Director of the Future Department in the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, revealed the platform was part of sustained efforts to realise the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a leading international destination.

The UAE future foresight platform will support the execution of the country’s strategy to anticipate opportunities and challenges in vital fields, analyse them and execute long-term pre-emptive plans to achieve national goals.

The website – uaefutureforesight.ae — includes sections that demonstrate international efforts and directions taken in the field of future foresight. It provides sources, research, reports and international and local scientific references that will enrich the knowledge of those interested in the future and improve the level of awareness among government authorities, enabling them to apply their skills to their daily tasks.

The platform suggests strategies, initiatives and practices relevant to various sectors. It lists a schedule of activities, as well as training programmes and special references related to future goals.

The UAE government’s Future Foresight Network was established on LinkedIn to create a network of experts who can support and develop the government’s course for the future.

This network will serve as a platform for exchanging thoughts and expertise between experts in the UAE and will improve awareness of the importance of planning for the future. The network will work towards discovering opportunities for developing the country in the future.

The UAE Network for Future Foresight includes graduates of the Future Foresight Training Programme organised by the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, in co-operation with Oxford University.

