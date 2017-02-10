UAE ambassador to India takes ride on Maharaja Express

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE ambassador to India takes ride on Maharaja Express

Dr. Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Banna discusses bilateral ties with India's Minister of Railways

 

New Delhi; Dr. Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Banna, the UAE ambassador to India, met Suresh Prabhu, India's Minister of Railways, to discuss bilateral ties between both countries.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction at the high level of communications between the UAE and India, which provides greater opportunities for strengthening co-operation between their national rail networks.

India's railway minister highlighted the importance of co-operation between India and the UAE with regards to the railway sector, and pointed to the important role of both governments to bring advanced technology and expertise.

The minister then presented a copy of the future programmes for the Indian Railways. He also clarified regarding the Indian government's decision to continue investing in the national railway network, while adding that developing the railway sector is importance for achieving more growth in India. He then highlighted the opportunities to strengthen the current co-operation between the UAE and India, and stated the importance of investing in strategic railway technology, which will result in common gains for both nations.

The minister invited the UAE Ambassador on a tour aboard the famous Indian train, the "Maharaja Express", along with a delegation from the UAE. They discussed the possibility of conducting a technical roundtable meeting to prepare a work plan between the railway sectors of both nations.

He also confirmed India's desire to share the success story of the Indian Railways with companies from the UAE. He will visit the UAE in the near future, and his delegation is currently being formed, he added.

The UAE Ambassador responded by expressing his gratitude to the Indian minister for the warm welcome he received, and stated that the railway sector will play an important role in advancing the close ties between the UAE and India.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

UN-backed green economy platform in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system