UAE ambassador to India takes ride on Maharaja Express

New Delhi; Dr. Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Banna, the UAE ambassador to India, met Suresh Prabhu, India's Minister of Railways, to discuss bilateral ties between both countries.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction at the high level of communications between the UAE and India, which provides greater opportunities for strengthening co-operation between their national rail networks.

India's railway minister highlighted the importance of co-operation between India and the UAE with regards to the railway sector, and pointed to the important role of both governments to bring advanced technology and expertise.

The minister then presented a copy of the future programmes for the Indian Railways. He also clarified regarding the Indian government's decision to continue investing in the national railway network, while adding that developing the railway sector is importance for achieving more growth in India. He then highlighted the opportunities to strengthen the current co-operation between the UAE and India, and stated the importance of investing in strategic railway technology, which will result in common gains for both nations.

The minister invited the UAE Ambassador on a tour aboard the famous Indian train, the "Maharaja Express", along with a delegation from the UAE. They discussed the possibility of conducting a technical roundtable meeting to prepare a work plan between the railway sectors of both nations.

He also confirmed India's desire to share the success story of the Indian Railways with companies from the UAE. He will visit the UAE in the near future, and his delegation is currently being formed, he added.

The UAE Ambassador responded by expressing his gratitude to the Indian minister for the warm welcome he received, and stated that the railway sector will play an important role in advancing the close ties between the UAE and India.