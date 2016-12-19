UAE aid to Yemen valued at Dh6b
Abu Dhabi: From April 2015 to November 2016, the UAE provided nearly Dh6 billion in foreign aid to Yemen as part of its efforts to provide development, security, stability and peace in Yemen.
The assistance, offered in line with the UAE’s humanitarian and development response towards the crisis in Yemen, covered three sectors, mainly development, humanitarian, and charitable aid, and aimed to help Yemen overcome its current crisis and maintain its stability and territorial integrity.
The UAE provided urgent humanitarian assistance worth Dh1.8 billion, which represented 30.5 per cent of the total assistance provided to Yemen in the period under review. The assistance included food, medicines, medical supplies and equipment, and ambulances.
Development assistance was worth Dh4.1 billion. The breakdown showed that Dh929.7 million was channelled into the energy and electricity sector; Dh486.8 million was poured into the transport sector; Dh277.6 million was given to the health sector; Dh161.8 million was given to the education sector; Dh19 million was channelled into the water and sewerage sector, and Dh452.5 million funded the government and civil society sector.
In addition to that, total pledges committed by the UAE to international multilateral organisations operating in Yemen stood at Dh123.8 million.
Of these contributions, Dh36.7 million went to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Dh22 million to the World Food Programme, Dh7.3 million to the United Nation Children’s Fund and Dh53.3 million to the World Health Organisation.