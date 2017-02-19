Terry Fox Run raises millions

Thousands participated in the Dubai Terry Fox Run at Dubai Festival City in support of cancer research in the UAE.

The Terry Fox Run returned to Dubai yesterday due to popular demand four years after its last appearance in the emirate.

Held at Dubai Festival City, the 5km run was latest to add research dollars to the $650 million in donations the run has raised around the world for cancer research.

An estimated $25 million has been raised in the UAE over the years for cancer research and has gone directly to research programmes in the UAE.

“This is an important event,” said Emmanuel Kamarianakis, Consul-General at the Canadian Consulate in Dubai. “All of the money raised stays here in the UAE.”

The event is the legacy of Canadian Terry Fox who lost his right leg to cancer. In 1980, he decided to run the Terry Fox Marathon — after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres crossing Canada, the 18-year-old was forced to abandon his run.

On June 28, 1981, one month short of his 23rd birthday, he succumbed to the disease.

Daniel Murphy, chair of the organising committee in Dubai, said prior to the run: “We are delighted to have the Terry Fox Run return to Dubai and are honoured to work with Al Maktoum Foundation to support cancer research projects in the UAE”.

The Al Maktoum Foundation is a UAE-sponsored organisation whose values reflect the nation’s long commitment to supporting those in need, providing aid and pioneering research for charity and educational work.

The first Dubai Terry Fox Run was first held in the UAE in 1994.

Canada 150 events in UAE

* Until March 6, Canadians can visit Choitram supermarkets for a festival of sorts which is carrying Canadian food and beverages.

* On March 9, Canadian singer Bryan Adams will perform before a crowd of 12,000 people at the Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai, alongside a festival of Canadian culture.

* On May 6, Canadian superstar Justin Bieber will rock an expected crowd of 32,000 at the same venue.

* In October, a display of Canadian arts — including pieces from aboriginal artists — and culture will take place at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, in partnership with the Canadian Consulate General.

* A fall hockey celebration is also in the work for Dubai but no details have yet been released.

New Canada 150 money

Dubai: What would a sesquicentennial be without a proper new commemorative bank note to mark the historical anniversary for the record books?

Set for release on July 1, Canada Day, the Bank of Canada said it will circulate new paper money with images that celebrate 150 years of distinctly Canadian stories since confederation.

Images and ideas gracing the new paper money will be derived from submissions from the public to Bank of Canada with themes on how best to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The Bank of Canada said in a statement that since it was founded, it “has issued two commemorative bank notes: a special $1 note celebrated Canada’s 100th anniversary in 1967 and a commemorative $25 note was issued in 1935 in honour of the Silver Jubilee of King George V.”

Canuck brands

Expats can celebrate Canada150 right here in the UAE thanks to a number of Canadian-born brands that have become common place in the UAE, not only for Canadian expats but also for other residents from around the world who may not even be aware of brand’s origins.

Some of the more well-known brands founded, raised and exported from the Great White North include:

BlackBerry, Tim Horton’s, Black Diamond cheese, Roots, Beaver Tails, Cinnamon City, Second Cup, Eggspectation.

