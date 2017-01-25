Soon, pay Sharjah government fees using Emirates ID card

Sharjah: Sharjah residents will soon be able to pay government fees using their Emirates ID cards.

The news came after the Sharjah Finance Department and the Emirates Identity Authority inked a partnership agreement.

Under the deal, the Emirates ID can be used as a simple and secure payment tool for all government and semi-government financial transactions in Sharjah

The move makes the Sharjah government the first civil service in the region to put in place this kind of a payment service.

“Sharjah is always known for setting new benchmarks in various fields and creating exemplary standards that are being emulated by others,” said Waleed Al Sayegh, the Sharjah Finance Department’s director-general.

Soon, government departments in the emirate can perform all e-transactions that require e-signatures and ID through ID cards — without the need of specialised tools or knowledge.

All Sharjah government departments will be equipped with digital reading technology for Emirates ID and Tahseel cards. Tahseel is an existing payment system for Sharjah government transactions.

The agreement paves the way for establishing a unified e-payment gate for all users seeking government services through the use of their ID cards.

“The agreement ideally falls with the Eida’s endeavours to strengthen channels of cooperation with different local and federal departments nationwide,” said Saeed Abdullah Al Ghafli, the Emirates Identity Authority’s director-general.