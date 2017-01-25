Soon, pay Sharjah government fees using Emirates ID card

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Soon, pay Sharjah government fees using Emirates ID card

New deal with Emirates Identity Authority paves way for smoother payments

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Sharjah residents will soon be able to pay government fees using their Emirates ID cards.

The news came after the Sharjah Finance Department and the Emirates Identity Authority inked a partnership agreement.

Under the deal, the Emirates ID can be used as a simple and secure payment tool for all government and semi-government financial transactions in Sharjah

The move makes the Sharjah government the first civil service in the region to put in place this kind of a payment service.

“Sharjah is always known for setting new benchmarks in various fields and creating exemplary standards that are being emulated by others,” said Waleed Al Sayegh, the Sharjah Finance Department’s director-general.

Soon, government departments in the emirate can perform all e-transactions that require e-signatures and ID through ID cards — without the need of specialised tools or knowledge.

All Sharjah government departments will be equipped with digital reading technology for Emirates ID and Tahseel cards. Tahseel is an existing payment system for Sharjah government transactions.

The agreement paves the way for establishing a unified e-payment gate for all users seeking government services through the use of their ID cards.

“The agreement ideally falls with the Eida’s endeavours to strengthen channels of cooperation with different local and federal departments nationwide,” said Saeed Abdullah Al Ghafli, the Emirates Identity Authority’s director-general.

More from Government

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Honey festival to uplift profile of Hatta
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services