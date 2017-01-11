Shaikh Mohammad’s daughter lends a hand for Food Bank

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shaikh Mohammad’s daughter lends a hand for Food Bank

A video circulating online shows Shaikha Shamma Bint Mohammad distributing food to workers at a construction site

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was all praise for his 15-year-old daughter for leading by example in the UAE Food Bank initiative.

On his official Instagram page, he wrote: "Proud of my daughter Shamma who contributed today in the first volunteering activity as part of UAE Food Bank initiative. Our philosophy in the humanitarian work is simple ... Always lead by example."

 

The video, which has gathered over 83,000 views in 15 hours, Shaikha Shamma Bint Mohammad can be seen visiting a construction site on Shaikh Zayed Road, and distributing food to workers.  

In an interview with the Arabic channel Dubai TV, Shaikha Shamma said: “I am glad to conduct this charity act along with my friends,” and also encouraged fellow students in the UAE to volunteer and help the needy.  

The young royal was part of the first batch of volunteers in the Food Bank initiative, which aims to distribute 9,000 meals to construction sites in Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah.

The UAE Food Bank will be implemented in stages in collaboration with more than 500 volunteers of students from schools and universities in the UAE.

Around 10 per cent of hotels, restaurants and hypermarket chains in Dubai are already donating their edible excess food and goods to the needy. 

The initiative coincides with the Year of Giving, which was declared by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month in December.

Speaking about the initiative, Shaikh Mohammad said: “The Year of Giving is a golden opportunity to unleash the humanitarian potential and charitable innovations of the UAE people and all local institutions. We are very pleased to begin the Year of Giving with an initiative related to the most important human need, food, to deepen the merit of generosity in Emirati people.”

“The UAE people are one on the most generous. We will try through the Emirates Food Bank to put this great value of generosity and feeding people within a sustainable institutional framework,” he added.

More from Government

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador