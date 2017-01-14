Mobile
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador to Afghanistan

UAE will not waive its steadfast approach of serving humanity, Mohammad says

  • Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed visits injured UAE diplomat Mubarak Al Saadi at Mafraq Hospital.Image Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed greets Ghadier Juma Al Kaabi (R), the son of Juma Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to AfgImage Credit: WAM
Gulf News
 

 Abu Dhabi: Terrorist acts won’t deter the UAE from taking part in humanitarian programmes, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said yesterday as he paid a visit to the Emirati ambassador to Afghanistan Juma Mohammad Abdullah Al Kaabi and diplomat Mubarak Al Saadi in Al Mafraq Hospital.

The Emirati officials sustained injuries in a terrorist attack at the guesthouse of Kandahar’s governor, resulting in the death of five Emiratis who were overseeing the implementation of humanitarian and development projects.

“The UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will not waver from its steadfast approach of serving humanity,” Shaikh Mohammad said.


 part of the UAE. Such criminal acts, which smack of treachery, will never undermine the determination of the UAE people to pursue the march of giving and establishing peace and security. The UAE’s sons have proved yet again their resilience, strength and determination to face all challenges head on, Shaikh Mohammad said.

He expressed pride in the contributions and sacrifices of the Emiratis, by which they took their country to new heights. During his visit to the hospital, Shaikh Mohammad was reassured about the health of the ambassador and the diplomat as well as the Afghan translator who works at the UAE embassy in Afghanistan.

Present during the visit were Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of Health Authority - Abu Dhabi; Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; and Maha Taysir Barakat, director-general of the Health Authority - Abu Dhabi.

