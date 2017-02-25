Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid approves Dh1-billion road project

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid approves Dh1-billion road project

Improvement of Tripoli Road to provide a link between Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed and Emirates roads

Image Credit: Dubai Media Office/Twitter
Gulf News
 

 Dubai: Traffic between Dubai and Sharjah is likely to ease once a new link between Mohammad Bin Zayed road and Emirates Road gets completed.

The 12-kilometre link, with a 5.3 kilometre extension of Tripoli road, connecting the two major highways running between the emirates, will offer an alternative to thousands of motorists.

The extension, along with the ongoing upgrade of Emirates Road-Maliha road interchange, is likely to ease evening traffic from Dubai to Sharjah.

On Saturday, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, approved the Dh500 million project and construction is expected to begin soon.

 Running parallel to the Dh490 million Airport Road Improvement Project, which is currently under construction, the two corridors being built at a combined cost of Dh1billion, is expected bring a major difference in traffic movement around Dubai International airport and its adjoining areas.

 

“The project aims to enhance the link between Dubai and Sharjah besides easing traffic congestions and stepping up safety along this corridor. Upon completion, this road will run parallel to Al Amardi–Al Khawaneej as well as Al Awir-Ras Al Khor corridors,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Extending from the Mirdif interchange on Mohammad Bin Zayed Road to Emirates road, the upgrade will include an underpass and three flyovers, ensuring non-stop movement of traffic at 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

“The upgrade includes widening of Tripoli Road over a 6.5 km stretch from the Mirdif City Centre interchange up to the Academic City road interchange. It also includes the construction of a new 5.3 km road of three lanes in each direction from the intersection of the Academic City up to the Emirates Road, easing the traffic flow on the corridor by 30 per cent,” said Al Tayer.

Among the upgrades will be a six lane underpass at the Tripoli-Algiers roads junction as well as redesigning the at-grade signalised intersection, which will reduce the waiting time at the junction from three minutes to less than one minute.

Two, six-lane flyovers will be built at Tripoli- Nouakchott junction as well Tripoli-Academic City roads junction, while another flyover will connect Tripoli road with Emirates road.

Al Tayer said that 30 per cent work on Airport road has been completed and the project is part of a plan that will complement the projected growth in the number of passengers using the Dubai International Airport.

Highlights


• The 12 km Road links Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road
• The project includes construction of four interchanges comprising a tunnel and three bridges
• Tripoli Road capacity grows to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions 

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
zayed rememberedal tayer motors

Also In Government

Abdullah: UAE keen to build Latvia ties
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe