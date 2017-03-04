Mobile
‘Positivity is a way of thinking, while happiness is a lifestyle’

Mohammad lays out his vision of government for the people in his latest book

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A positive atmosphere must be created in the Arab world to promote the values of tolerance and optimism and help it break free from the cycles of conflict and tension, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, says in a new book published Saturday.

“We have 200 million Arab youth and they have to choose between two ways: either they lose hope for a better future and fall prey to extremist ideas and sectarian conflicts, or they have a great confidence in a better life and a positive power to create a better country,” says Shaikh Mohammad in the book, titled Ta’mulat Fi Asa’adah Wl Ejabia, which translates into Reflections on Happiness and Positivity.

Shaikh Mohammad sets out his vision on a variety of issues in the book, and proceeds to answer questions that focus on development in a simple manner to get the attention of the young people the book is targeting. In doing so, he uses plenty of real-life examples and stories throughout the book.

Shaikh Mohammad explains, for instance, how the UAE’s deserts have turned into an international tourist destination and how Dubai International Airport was built against the will of the British mandate. He describes how he leads an exceptional government and how he views politics and deals with politicians.

The book also clarifies Shaikh Mohammad’s standpoint on dealing with terrorism and what governments around the world should do to tackle intellectual and economic backwardness. In one chapter, he explains how he imagined Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai and how its foundation stone was laid. He also reveals how he deals with work groups and teams, how he maps out his visions, how he divides his time, renews his energy and deals with critical international situations.

Copies of the book in Arabic were on display at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai yesterday, and dozens of curious readers were seen browsing through its pages.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai International Airport
Emirates Airline
United Arab Emirates
Dubai International Airport
Emirates Airline
