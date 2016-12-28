Now pay municipality fees and fines in interest-free instalments

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has signed an agreement with Emirates NBD to enable customers to pay the municipality service charges in flexible interest-free instalments of up to 12 months.

As per the agreement, Emirates NBD will provide credit cards with zero per cent interest rate to the municipality’s customers, in addition to offering flexible credit facilities for holders of these credit cards, which enables them to pay municipality fees and fines.

Emirates NBD credit card-holders will be able to pay such amounts in instalments with zero per cent interest if the value of fees or fines is Dh500 or more, with the payment options ranging from 3, 6 or 12 months.

“Dubai Municipality has placed top priority for commitment to providing outstanding services to its customers and to exceed their expectations, as it always exerts various efforts aimed at achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction. This agreement is part of building and strengthening cooperative relations and outstanding partnerships in the areas of common interest,” Sayed Esmail Al Hashemi, director of General Revenues Department, said in a press release.

Dubai Municipality is committed to provide such instalment services when the fee or fine is paid through the websites and municipality centres. The municipality will also train employees concerned to familiarise them with the collection of fees and fines through the Instalment Payment Programme using credit cards with zero per cent interest and also deal with customer inquiries.

Emirates NBD has also committed to providing marketing materials regarding the instalment service to be displayed in the payment branches of the bank and in the municipality centres.

Explaining the instalment mechanism, Seddiq Ahmad Al Attar, head of Revenues and Claims Services Section, said currently the customer has to come personally to the section in the main building to apply for instalments and take the necessary approvals after verifying the request, and then come back again to the municipality centre to pay by postdated cheques.

“But when you use the new flexible instalment service, the payment will be done through the bank by the customer and the due amount will be paid in the municipality. The payment service is available on our websites and smart systems or collection centres. The amount will be deducted from the credit card instantly and directly credited to the municipality,” he said.

“The customer can access the website or the mobile app of the bank and register to enter the banking service and choose instalment plan without interest, and then choose the transaction that the customer wants to use and select the instalment options 3, 6 or 12 months. The transaction amount will be transferred immediately. Those municipality customers who do not carry a credit card issued by Emirates NBD can apply to the bank and get it within a period of three working days,” Al Attar said.